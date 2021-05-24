But her collage, later released as a poster, served as a road map for gallerists and curators in search of female artists, according to art dealer and historian Kat Griefen. In an essay for the Brooklyn Rail, she wrote that Ms. Edelson’s collage, along with an earlier slide registry of women’s art developed by writer Lucy Lippard, “made it possible not only to discover the work of women artists but also to offer a manner by which to locate them.”