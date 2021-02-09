Ms. Wilson, who joined an early precursor of the Supremes when she was 15, was the longest-tenured member of the singing group that vied with the Beatles for dominance over the pop charts in the mid-1960s.
With lead singer Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, Ms. Wilson helped define the Motown sound, with such early hits as “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love” (both from 1964), “Stop! In the Name of Love” and “Back in My Baby’s Arms Again” (both 1965) and “You Can’t Hurry Love” (1966).
Ms. Wilson sang back up vocals on most of the Supremes’ major hits and had a sometimes contentious relationship with Ross, who left the group for a solo career in 1970. (Ballard was replaced by Cindy Birdsong in 1967.)
This is a developing story. A complete obituary will follow.
