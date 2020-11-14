Following earlier experiments in the United States by Raymond Davis Jr., one of two other Nobel winners in physics in 2002, Dr. Koshiba built giant underground chambers to detect neutrinos, elusive subatomic particles that stream from the sun.

Neutrinos offer a unique view of the sun’s inner workings. Dr. Koshiba detected small flashes of radiation indicating the presence of neutrinos and determined that they were coming from the sun, rather than from some other source.

After building a larger neutrino detector in the 1990s, Dr. Koshiba and his research team found evidence of neutrino oscillation, a new phenomenon in which neutrinos appeared to change form. He also discovered neutrinos coming from distant supernova explosions, some of the brightest objects in the universe.

Dr. Koshiba shared half the Nobel Prize, then worth a total of $1 million, with Davis, a University of Pennsylvania physicist who died in 2006. The other half went to Italian-born scientist Riccardo Giacconi, who was cited for helping develop X-ray telescopes that provide sharper images of the universe. He died in 2018.

“I felt that I got it at long last,” Dr. Koshiba said after winning the Nobel. “Every year I went through this kind of excitement. Now I can return to a quiet life.”

Masatoshi Koshiba was born Sept. 19, 1926, in Toyohashi, Japan, and was considered a poor science student in his youth. He had to apply twice to the University of Tokyo before he was admitted. He graduated near the bottom of his class in 1951.

“There are things in the world you can achieve despite poor academic records,” Koshiba said, “although I’m not saying those who have good grades should slack off. What counts most is adopting an active attitude toward studying.”

He attended graduate school at the University of Rochester in New York, receiving a doctorate in physics in 1955. Dr. Koshiba did research at the University of Chicago from 1959 to 1962 but spent most of his career at the University of Tokyo, first studying proton decay in atoms and later neutrinos. He was a lecturer or scholar-in-residence at various universities around the world, including the California Institute of Technology and George Washington University.

One of his students, Takaaki Kajita, won the Nobel Prize in physics in 2015 for discovering that neutrinos have mass. He did his work at Dr. Koshiba’s research facility in Japan.

Dr. Koshiba was active in science education for young people and used his Nobel Prize award to establish a science foundation for students.

He was married to Kyoko Kato and had two children.