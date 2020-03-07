Tyner was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 11, 1938. He eventually met Coltrane and joined him for the 1961 album “My Favorite Things,” a major commercial success that highlighted the remarkable chemistry of the John Coltrane Quartet. The album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998.
The quartet would go on to release more revered projects, becoming an international renowned group and one of the seminal acts in jazz history.
Tyner eventually found success apart from the John Coltrane Quartet, releasing more than 70 albums. He also won five Grammy Awards.
In 2002, he was named a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.
