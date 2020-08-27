The cause was prostate cancer, said his son, Jay Krupin.

Mr. Krupin came to Washington in 1968 to work for Zeibert, who opened a restaurant serving steaks, sandwiches and simple comfort foods in 1950. At a time when Washington was, for better or worse, driven by an old-boy network, Zeibert had a talent for bringing together political figures, journalists, lobbyists and sports figures for lunch, dinner and a stiff drink.

Duke Zeibert’s became the city’s ultimate expense-account restaurant, with regular diners including President Harry S. Truman, members of the Kennedy family, power lawyer Edward Bennett Williams, Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke, House Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill (D-Mass.), talk show host Larry King and former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, who had an open-faced steak tartare sandwich named for him: the G-Man Special.

Zeibert was the public face of his restaurant, in the truest sense: His likeness was printed on the front of the oversized menus. For day-to-day management of the staff and dining room, however, one of his business partners suggested he hire Mr. Krupin, who then ran a meat business in Brooklyn.

“The restaurant needed a person like Mel,” Jimmy Genevezos, a waiter at the old Duke Zeibert’s, told The Washington Post in 1986. “Business was okay but everybody was stealing too much. Cooks, waiters, bartenders, they were taking from Duke. Duke was a nice fellow, but he ran it free. A lot of the waiters got mad at Mel because they had to quit eating all the roast beef and drinking so much.”

With the bluster of a Borscht Belt comedian and the organizational skills of an officer in the Quartermaster Corps, Mr. Krupin became the frontman at Duke Zeibert’s. Balancing a stack of menus in one hand, a telephone on his shoulder and a cigar between his teeth, he found seats for Cabinet officers, Capitol Hill dignitaries and network news anchors at the most visible tables, while relegating ordinary diners to “Siberia,” or the outer reaches of the dining room.

The popularity of Duke Zeibert’s made Mr. Krupin a minor celebrity in Washington’s then-modest dining world. He did all of the restaurant’s hiring and firing, and negotiated with labor unions.

“He was on top of everything,” former bartender Nick Wineriter, who worked with Mr. Krupin in the 1970s and 1980s, said in an interview. “Duke was Duke. He got all the attention, but Mel ran the place.”

Throughout the 1970s, Duke Zeibert’s was featured in social columns as the place where Washington’s business deals and political pacts were made. The restaurant closed in 1980, when the building in which it was housed at 1722 L St. NW was torn down.

Zeibert went into retirement, and Mr. Krupin moved less than a block away to 1122 Connecticut Ave. NW to open a new place catering to the old crowd. One of the proudest moments of his life, he later said, was seeing lights shine for the first time on an awning that read “Mel Krupin’s.”

He brought along many of Zeibert’s staff and had the same menu items, including dill pickles and onion rolls on every table, boiled chicken, boiled beef, crab cakes, chicken liver, goulash, matzoh ball soup and thick slabs of cheesecake.

Sometimes called the Don Rickles of restaurateurs, Mr. Krupin had a way of making his customers feel insulted and appreciated at the same time.

“How long a wait?” one customer, annoyed by Mr. Krupin’s no-reservations policy, asked, according to a 1981 New York Times story.

“How long you want to wait?” Mr. Krupin replied.

When he thought diners had been at a table long enough, Mr. Krupin would sidle up and say, “This isn’t a condominium, you don’t get a table by the season.”

As diners departed, Mr. Krupin might say, “Come again, I’m glad you’re leaving.”

His regular customers took it all in good humor, knowing that Mr. Krupin’s Brooklynese ribbing was part of the experience.

In 1983, after a new building went up on the site of the old Duke Zeibert’s restaurant, Zeibert got back in the business. He hired 28 of his old employees from Mr. Krupin, sparking a feud between the two that grew more testy with time.

They had near-identical menus and sought to attract the same customers. In 1983, New York Times restaurant critic Mimi Sheraton ate lunch and dinner at both restaurants over a two-day period, joined by several other diners. She gave Mr. Krupin’s restaurant the edge, while noting, “Neither restaurant will ever win prizes for food. With many dishes, the question became not which is better but which is worse.”

In the meantime, the “Matzoh Ball Battle” between the two restaurant owners grew more bitter, and a once-close bond was frayed.

“He would still be a little butcher boy in New York if not for me,” Zeibert told The Post in 1986. “He’s so ungrateful.”

“He thinks he’s the king of the street,” Mr. Krupin said in response. “What’s he got that’s so special? He hasn’t got anything I ain’t got.”

Zeibert had a second-story view at his new restaurant, which was larger than Mr. Krupin’s basement-level dining room. Other high-end competitors opened, tastes were changing, and Mr. Krupin was forced to close his restaurant in 1988. It was packed on its final day.

“It’s a funny business,” Mr. Krupin told The Post at the time. “Now people I haven’t seen for months call and say they’re sorry. Everyone wants to say goodbye — but where were they yesterday?”

Melvin Krupin was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Brooklyn. His father was a taxi driver, his mother a homemaker.

He began delivering milk and doing odd jobs at 12, then worked as a cook in hotel restaurants in New York and the Catskill Mountains. After Army service in the Korean War, he opened a kosher meat business in Brooklyn and later expanded to catering.

After his namesake downtown restaurant closed, Mr. Krupin briefly ran upscale establishments in Rockville and in the Washington Court Hotel on Capitol Hill.

Zeibert’s restaurant closed in 1994, and he died in 1997. By then, Mr. Krupin was managing a Tenleytown delicatessen, which he later bought and named Krupin’s. It became a popular breakfast and luncheon spot and was once mentioned on an episode of “The West Wing”: “We’ve got pastrami from Krupin’s. It’s tissue-paper thin. Roast beef, corned beef, turkey, Russian dressing, coleslaw and seedless rye.”

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, the former Gloria Stern of Silver Spring; two children, Jay Krupin of Washington and Patricia Rubin of North Potomac, Md.; two brothers; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Krupin sold his delicatessen in 1999 and stayed on a few more years as host. Bored with retirement, he applied to be maitre d’ at McCormick & Schmick’s K Street restaurant in 2004.

“I got all dressed up. I went downtown,” he told The Post in 2015. “The young lady handed me an application. I didn’t make one out for 35 years. She looked at my paper and said, ‘Oh, Mel Krupin. Your father was a very famous restaurateur.’ I said, ‘No, I’m sorry to say I’m Mel Krupin.’ ”

He stayed for more than six years. In his early 80s, he was still hustling diners to their seats and telling them when to be patient.

“You want a table?” he would say. “Try Marlo Furniture. You want lunch, stay here.”