The son of an Army colonel, he graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1966 with a degree in marine engineering. The academy’s superintendent, Rear Adm. William G. Kelly, said in an email to the campus community on Sunday that Cmdr. Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”
In an interview with the Associated Press in 2012, Cmdr. Smith said he generally did not feel like an outsider during his years as a cadet. “Every now and then you would get something that would happen. Someone would make some remark somewhere,” he said. “In the main, it was not a situation that I felt uncomfortable with.”
The academy announced last year that it was renaming its officers club in his honor. In a congratulatory letter, members of his graduating class noted his “unflappable demeanor” during his service in Vietnam, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. As a cutter commander during the war, he also became the first Black officer to command a U.S. warship in close-quarters combat.
In 2006, Cmdr. Smith served as a defense lawyer in the first court-martial of a cadet in the academy’s 130-year history. The student was acquitted of a rape charge but found guilty of other crimes, including indecent assault and extortion.
Cmdr. Smith’s family said he did not consider himself a trailblazer. “He considered all of his accomplishments as part of doing his job, as opposed to being a trailblazer or a pioneer,” his wife told the Day of New London. “He was very self-effacing in his personality, very humble, very gracious.”
Merle James Smith Jr. was born in Greenville, S.C., and grew up in Germany and Japan. He graduated from high school in Aberdeen, Md., and chose to enter the Coast Guard Academy over other military academies, according to the Day, in part to play football under coach Otto Graham, a former Cleveland Brown who was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Cmdr. Smith was the second African American to enter the Coast Guard Academy as a cadet, following Javis Leon Wright Jr., who resigned his appointment in 1957 after suffering health problems. Cmdr. Smith later graduated from law school at George Washington University.
