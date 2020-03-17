Mr. Clurman spent 38 years at The Post before retiring in 2008 as vice president of operations for technology and engineering, responsible for the paper’s production and manufacturing operations.

His father had been a newspaper printer, and Mr. Clurman began his career after his high school graduation as one of the last composing room trainees at The Post. Singled out for management potential, he rapidly advanced after the violent pressmen’s labor strike of 1975-1976 and the rise of cold-type technologies.

AD

AD

In the years that followed, he attended the executive management training program at Harvard Business School and became manager of the Springfield, Va., printing plant, then production director. Along the way, he helped create an education program that allowed all production employees, including pressmen, mailers and electricians, to pursue free college-level degrees in printing management.

“He built a sophisticated management team for the future and created a team that still runs the production department,” former publisher Donald E. Graham said in an interview.

Mr. Clurman’s most tangible achievement came during his tenure as vice president of production from 1990 to 2000, when he spearheaded construction of the newspaper’s state-of-the-art printing plants that allowed The Post to begin printing news pages in color.

AD

AD

The Post, which at the time still used at least one press dating to the Truman administration, lagged behind competitors in the adoption of color technology. Some traditionalists feared that color printing would cheapen a serious-minded product, but Mr. Clurman insisted that the new technology — soon recognized as the norm — would help the newspaper continue to attract advertisers and readers.

According to Graham, one American company had for decades held a virtual monopoly on printing presses sold to U.S. newspapers, but Mr. Clurman pushed for a model designed by a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The Japanese conglomerate had persuaded newspapers in Richmond and Winston-Salem, N.C., to use its product but had yet to land a client as large as The Post.

The selection of the Japanese presses entailed some technical obstacles, Graham said. Among them was the difference in size between The Post, which ran approximately 130 pages, and the Japanese newspapers, less than a third that large traditionally printed on the same machines. Changes in production speed could cause problems with the ink or rip the fragile newsprint. Any incorrect calibrations could be disastrously expensive.

AD

AD

“If you buy a bad press, it can ruin your life,” Graham said.

Mr. Clurman sent a team of pressroom veterans to Japan for months to ensure the machinery would work in Washington. Graham approved the replacement of the old presses with eight Mitsubishi models for the manufacturing facilities in Springfield and College Park, Md. They began operating in 1999 and still print the paper today, although the College Park site has since been sold.

Michael Clurman was born in the Bronx on June 23, 1952, and grew up in Bowie, Md. His father worked at Newsday and later the Government Printing Office. His mother was a homemaker.

He graduated from Bowie High School in 1970 and completed a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Maryland during his Post career.

AD

After leaving The Post, he did consulting work for a venture-capital firm and was board chairman of the nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity’s Metro Maryland chapter. He was also on the board of the Robert Packard Center for ALS Research at Johns Hopkins University.

His first marriage, to Joanne Beeker, ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Sally Kittell Clurman of Chevy Chase; three sons from his first marriage, Anthony Clurman of Woburn, Mass., Michael Clurman Jr. of Spring Hill, Fla., and Jason Clurman of Davidsonville, Md.; a brother; a sister; and six grandchildren.