After graduating from high school, Mr. Constantine moved to New York to try his hand in acting. He made his Broadway debut in 1955, rising from extra to understudy for star Paul Muni in “Inherit the Wind.” Over the next decade he appeared in four more Broadway plays, including as three separate characters in “Compulsion,” based on the Leopold and Loeb murder case, and as the director of a school for the blind in “The Miracle Worker.”