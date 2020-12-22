When his parents read in a community newspaper that the Chicago Park District was launching a new program for children with intellectual disabilities, they brought their athletic 9-year-old to West Pullman Park, where he met a young college dropout and physical education teacher named Anne McGlone, who soon became Anne M. Burke.

She had never met anyone with mental disabilities. He had never played organized sports. But Mr. Cusack thrived — running and jumping in track and field events, shooting hoops, learning to swim and developing a left-handed curveball — and the program blossomed, leading Burke to think of ways to reach even more children with disabilities.

With support and prodding from Eunice Kennedy Shriver, a sister of President John F. Kennedy, she helped organize the first International Special Olympics Summer Games, held at Chicago’s Soldier Field in 1968. Mr. Cusack, then 12, not only competed in the Games, winning a gold medal in the 25-yard freestyle swim, “he was the impetus” for the entire event, said Burke, who is now the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court.

“It was his abilities, and his ability to learn and improve, that caused me to think that we could have a competition, a real competition,” she said in a phone interview. His enthusiasm “brought along the other kids,” she added, helping to grow the West Pullman Park program from a single student in 1965 to about 100 two years later, when Burke submitted a proposal to Shriver seeking money for a citywide track meet.

That idea evolved into the 1968 Games, which drew 1,000 competitors from 26 states and Canada and sparked a worldwide Special Olympics movement, with more than 5 million athletes from 200 countries. Mr. Cusack won hundreds of medals in Special Olympics events, according to his family, and returned to Soldier Field in 2018 as an honorary chairman of a 50th anniversary celebration.

He was 64 when he died Dec. 17 at Good Shepherd Manor, a residential facility for men with developmental disabilities in Momence, Ill. He had Alzheimer’s disease, his sister said, and had a stroke about a decade ago, which limited his ability to play floor hockey, volleyball and basketball and to swim.

“He was a phenomenal swimmer — he just glided through the water,” Carole Cusack said in a phone interview. He was so devoted to competitive swimming, she added, that when his trunks came loose during a race at the 1972 International Special Olympics in Los Angeles, Mr. Cusack kicked them off and kept going. “He jumped out of the pool, asked what his time was and then dove back in to get his trunks.”

Special Olympics “opened the world to him,” she said. “It made his life richer. It made his life fuller. It gave him confidence in himself, to try things, and to be part of things. In that respect it did the same for all of our family.”

Born May 6, 1956, Michael John Cusack grew up in the South Side Chicago neighborhood of Beverly, where he was the second of five children. His mother, the former Esther Gwizdalski, was a homemaker; his father, John, was an Irish-born police officer who retired as a captain.

When it became clear that Mr. Cusack had nowhere to go to school — special education programs were not mandated in Illinois until the late 1960s — his parents helped found a school of their own, partnering with a few other families to rent a storefront space and hire a retired teacher.

They later campaigned for bills including the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, which built on earlier legislation to prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability. Along with his sisters — Connie McIntosh, Maureen McCormack, Colette Cusack and Carole, all of whom survive him — his parents also volunteered with the Special Olympics. A niece is now a Special Olympics coach with the Chicago Park District.

Mr. Cusack worked at a sheltered workshop in the Chicago suburbs for many years, packing boxes and doing other manual labor, and lived with his parents until moving to Good Shepherd after he turned 40.

In a 1979 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Mr. Cusack’s mother recalled that she and her husband “were afraid” at first of his involvement in sports, at a time when many families were concerned that children with developmental disabilities might hurt themselves or others.

“Now, I can’t imagine what Michael’s life would be without sports,” she said. “It’s calmed him down, and brought out so many wonderful things in him. Like self-assurance. He knows he’s a good athlete. He feels it. When people come over to the house, the first thing he does is take them over to his room to show them his medals. He loves them. He knows what he means and he’s proud.”

“Showing off the medals is his way of saying, ‘Hey, this is me. I did this.’ ”

Following a tradition established by some of Mr. Cusack’s fellow Special Olympics athletes, his family planned to place many of those medals in a basket Tuesday at his wake, inviting guests to take one in his memory.