Le Gavroche, a showcase of haute cuisine, was frequented by a loyal clientele that included many visiting Hollywood celebrities and members of the British upper classes.

In 1982, Le Gavroche became the first British restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars. Though it lost one star in 1993, Le Gavroche, now run by Albert’s son Michel Jr., is still considered one of London’s most coveted places to dine.

In 1972, Michel Roux set up the similarly popular Waterside Inn in Bray-on-Thames, west of London. In 1985, the restaurant received its third Michelin star, which it has retained ever since. His son Alain has been chef patron there since 2002, the same year Michel was awarded the Order of the British Empire honor by Queen Elizabeth II, along with his brother.

The Michelin Guide said in a tweet that Michel Roux was a “true titan of the hospitality industry” and that he “inspired a whole generation of chefs.” The British restaurant scene, it added, “would not be what it is today were it not for his influence.”

Michel André Roux was born in the central French town of Charolles on April 19, 1941, and he spent his early years living over his grandfather’s delicatessen. In 1946, the family moved to a suburb of Paris, and it was in the French capital that his passion for cooking really began, and his reputation was cemented. One of his jobs in Paris included a stint between 1958 and 1959 at the British Embassy.

Michel Roux wrote several books on cooking and dedicated a large part of his final years to the Roux Scholarship, which is widely considered to be one of Britain’s top competitions for chefs, if not simply the top one.

His first marriage, to Françoise Becquet, with whom he had three children, ended in divorce. His second wife, Robyn Joyce, whom he wed in 1984, died in 2017. His children and brother survive.