Seated at a table near the bar, he greeted politicians and celebrities including “Cabaret” actress Liza Minnelli, musician Serge Gainsbourg and French President Jacques Chirac, who named Michou a knight in the country’s Legion of Honor. Later in the evening, he might apply lipstick, mascara, false eyelashes and a wig to perform as a “transformiste,” a ringer for stars such as Édith Piaf and Sylvie Vartan.

“Brigitte Bardot once told me that we have the same derriere,” said Michou, who sometimes donned a tutu and straw hat to perform as the actress and sex symbol. He was 88, still running his beloved cabaret, when he died Jan. 26, spurring a lengthy remembrance from the office of President Emmanuel Macron.

“The sky of Montmartre, from now on, will be a little less blue,” the Élysée Palace said in a statement, lauding Michou as a singer and cabaret director as well as a gay rights activist and civic leader. Appointed “minister of the night” by the Republic of Montmartre, a local cultural and charity group, he was known for hosting dozens of elderly residents at free monthly lunches, complete with songs and champagne.

By most accounts, his drag career began in the early 1960s, when he and a few friends put on a Mardi Gras show at his cabaret in northern Paris, not far from the famed Moulin Rouge. He decorated his club at 80 Rue des Martyrs with dozens of gilt-framed mirrors and staffed it with servers, “Michettes,” who doubled as performers, wearing wigs and fishnet stockings while lip-syncing songs popularized by Maria Callas or Celine Dion.

“I hope you’re enjoying your dinner,” he told guests last year, according to a New York Times profile. “If the meat is good, it’s because I slept with the butcher.”

His friends, a term he used for all his clients, included politicians from both the left and right, as well as entertainers such as Lauren Bacall, Josephine Baker, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Jean-Pierre Cassel, Claudette Colbert and Peter Sellers. A week before his death, he was visited by first lady Brigitte Macron, who wore blue leather pants for the occasion; another first lady, Chirac’s widow Bernadette, proved a close friend as well.

“She sometimes criticizes me for drinking too much champagne,” said Michou, who boasted of drinking more than two bottles a day. According to journalist Elaine Sciolino’s book “The Only Street in Paris: Life on the Rue des Martyrs,” Michou was fond of replying to Chirac, “Madame, I don’t touch girls; I don’t touch cocaine. I don’t touch hashish. Champagne keeps me young!”

“The last dinosaur of the Parisian night,” as he called himself, was born Michel Georges Alfred Catty on June 18, 1931, in the northern city of Amiens. Raised by his mother and grandmother, he worked at a shoe factory and hawked magazines in the streets before moving to Paris in 1949. The name Michou was a contraction of Mimi, as his grandmother called him, and Chouchou, a term of endearment used by friends.

For seven years, he washed dishes, waited tables, laid tiles and sold newspapers, eventually taking over a bar, Chez Madame Untel, and turning it into the venue that bore his name.

“No one else has run their own cabaret for over 60 years,” French writer François Soustre, who co-wrote Michou’s autobiography, told the Times. “As an openly gay performer, he helped open doors to liberate others.” In interviews, Michou boasted that he was “the best-known and the most-loved homosexual of France.”

His cabaret was credited by French journalists as an inspiration for the 1973 play “La Cage aux Folles,” later adapted into a hit 1983 Broadway musical and 1996 film comedy, “The Birdcage,” starring Robin Williams. While Michou recorded several albums and appeared in French television programs, he turned down a chance to play the drag performer Mercedes for the 1978 Franco-Italian movie adaptation of the play, according to Le Monde.

His death at a hospital in Saint-Mande, a Paris suburb, was confirmed to French media by his press representative François Deblaye, who did not respond to requests for comment but told the Times that the cause was a pulmonary embolism. Michou had been treated last year for colon cancer, which was said to be in remission.

Information on survivors was not immediately available, but he had a longtime partner, Erwann Toularastel, and lived in a Paris apartment swathed in blue, with a turquoise toilet seat in the bathroom.

Before his death, he had selected a blue coffin and acquired a blue marble tomb at Saint-Vincent cemetery in Montmartre, according to the newspaper Le Parisien. Presumably, mourners at his burial on Friday would be dressed in blue, not black.

“Life will soon be over for me,” he told the Times last year at Chez Michou. “But I can say that I‘ve found happiness every single night that I’ve been here.” He added, “When I disappear, I want people to remember this place and say, ‘This is where Michou gave people joy.’ ”