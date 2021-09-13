He was in the first wave of former players who joined the concussion lawsuit filed against the league a decade ago, alleging they were misled about the long-term effects of head injuries. The 2013 settlement will cost the NFL an estimated $1 billion over a 65-year period.
Undrafted in 1962, Mr. Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings and was never sidelined once. His streak of consecutive games started is the third longest in NFL history, behind only Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre (297) and Mr. Tingelhoff’s teammate, defensive end Jim Marshall (270). Quarterback Philip Rivers tied Mr. Tingelhoff last season before retiring.
“Mick was one of those guys who, when they made him, the mold was thrown away,” his former teammate, Chuck Foreman, said in an interview with the Associated Press.
Mr. Tingelhoff grew up on a farm in Nebraska and played for the home state Nebraska Cornhuskers as a center and linebacker. The Vikings made him their starting center during the preseason of his rookie year.
Despite an undersized listing of 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds, he became the anchor of an imposing offensive line that helped the Vikings win 10 division titles in an 11-season span from 1968 through 1978. He was a five-time All-Pro selection. He played on four teams that reached the Super Bowl in the 1970s, only to lose each time.
“Mick was a catalyst for our team and one of the most respected players on those teams,” former coach Bud Grant once said. “I have no doubt that had he not played center he would have been a Hall of Fame linebacker. He played center with the mentality and tenacity of a linebacker. Mick’s intangibles were the thing that made him so great. He was a captain the whole time I coached him, and guys looked at him as an example of how to do things.”
Foreman joined the team in 1973 and made the Pro Bowl his first five years, passing the 1,000-yard mark for rushing in three straight seasons from 1975 through 1977 due in large part to the blocking and leadership in front of him from Mr. Tingelhoff.
As a rookie, Foreman recalled to the Associated Press, Grant told him to pay close attention to Mr. Tingelhoff and fellow running back Dave Osborn.
“He said, ‘Just do everything those guys do, and you’ll be all right,’” Foreman said.
Mr. Tingelhoff also had a big hand in the success of quarterback Fran Tarkenton, another of the six Hall of Famers from Minnesota’s dominant teams from the 1970s. Mr. Tingelhoff’s No. 53 jersey was retired in 2001 when he was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor.
Henry Michael Tingelhoff was born May 22, 1940, in Lexington, Neb. He was co-captain of the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers in his senior season in 1961.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; two sons; 12 grandchildren; and two grandchildren.
Mr. Tingelhoff had to wait 31 years for induction into the Hall of Fame after he first became eligible, finally elected in 2015 through a senior committee.
“He was aggressive; he could run; he could hit, but we needed a center,” Hall of Fame quarterback Tarkenton, who played with Tingelhoff for 12 seasons, said in presenting Mr. Tingelhoff for enshrinement in 2015. “So our coach, Norm Van Brocklin, moved him to center. He had the look. He had the eye. He had the demeanor. And from the first time he stepped on the field, we knew he was a player.
Tarkenton added: “He played hard and with great skills every time he went on the football field, and he helped make the Minnesota Vikings a great team of that era. He helped us get to those Super Bowls. We could not have don’t it without Mick Tingelhoff.”
