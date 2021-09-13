“Mick was a catalyst for our team and one of the most respected players on those teams,” former coach Bud Grant once said. “I have no doubt that had he not played center he would have been a Hall of Fame linebacker. He played center with the mentality and tenacity of a linebacker. Mick’s intangibles were the thing that made him so great. He was a captain the whole time I coached him, and guys looked at him as an example of how to do things.”