But he thought of himself primarily as a news reporter. He covered the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981, where he was among the first to report that would-be assassin John W. Hinckley Jr. was trying to impress actress Jodie Foster when he shot the president. He also was one of the first to report on the cocaine overdose death of University of Maryland basketball star Len Bias in 1986, two days after he was selected by the Boston Celtics as the second pick in the National Basketball Association draft.

During the Beltway sniper attacks of 2002 — a series of fatal random shootings in Maryland, Virginia and the District that terrorized the region — Mr. Buchanan was reportedly the first to broadcast the discovery of a tarot card with a message to police (“I am God”) left near one of killings in Maryland.

Michael Coe Buchanan was born in St. Louis on Aug. 15, 1941, and he grew up in Chicago near Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs baseball team. He “went off like a human sparkler,” his family said, when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, for the first time in more than 100 years.

He attended the University of Missouri and worked as a reporter in Oklahoma City before moving to Washington in 1967. He was news director at Channel 5 news, then owned by Metromedia. One of his early hires was Connie Chung, who later became a national network news reporter.

In 1970, Mr. Buchanan joined WTOP, which would later become WUSA, and it was there that he spent most of his journalistic career.

He had a first-name relationship with police officers in all of the Washington-area jurisdictions and was said to have been well-enough known to walk into a homicide squad room and read reports as detectives were typing them up. Friends said the dashboard of his car was his notebook, and a Mike Buchanan destination lunch was a hot dog at 7-Eleven.

With several other TV journalists, he left WUSA in 2003 when the station declined to renew their contracts. That year he had been doing the early morning news shows, which meant a 2 a.m. daily wake-up call. He asked to be transferred back to street reporting, a request that was granted.

After WUSA, Mr. Buchanan worked for a period at WJLA-TV (Channel 7). Later, he did “The Buck Stops Here” commentary for WTOP news radio. He retired in 2012 and moved from North Potomac, Md., to Bethany Beach, Del., where he played golf.

His first marriage, to Trina Topham, ended in divorce. His second wife, Catherine Snyder Buchanan, died in 2008 after 28 years of marriage.

Survivors include three children from his first marriage — Katherine Buchanan of Alexandria, Va., Douglas Buchanan of Washington and Matthew Buchanan of Miami; two children from his second marriage, Michael C. Buchanan Jr. of Warwick, R.I., and Daniel Buchanan of Bethany Beach; and five grandchildren.