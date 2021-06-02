Mr. Marshall won the NL Cy Young Award in 1974, going 15-12 with a 2.42 ERA and 21 saves in his first season with the Dodgers. The right-hander set major league records that season for most appearances, relief innings (208 1/3), games finished (83) and consecutive games pitched (13). In those 13 games, he pitched 30 innings — figures that would be unheard of in today’s game. He also led the league in saves, with 21 and was the overwhelming choice for the Cy Young Award, getting 17 of 24 first-place votes.