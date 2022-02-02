“In 1964,” she told the New York Times, “Michelangelo was ‘the great Antonioni.’ I felt like the greenest of actresses. I was terrorized, afraid that I could not make my way by myself. I had refused everyone in order to work and live with Michelangelo. And because I was too identified with him, other directors, like Fellini, would not use me. After the breakup I had no important director or backer. I was alone. Yet I did not want to work with imitators of the Antonioni style.”