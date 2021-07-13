Gen. Meigs, known as “Monty,” shared a storied American military name with his father, an Army officer killed in World War II combat, and his great-great-great granduncle, who had been President Abraham Lincoln’s quartermaster general during the Civil War and an architect of Arlington National Cemetery.
After graduating in 1967 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., Gen. Meigs led an armored cavalry unit into combat in Vietnam. Decades later, during the Persian Gulf War, he commanded a brigade of the 1st Armored Division.
Much of Gen. Meigs’s work related to internal Army procedures, such as logistics and order, said Michael O’Hanlon, a Brookings Institution scholar whose specialties include military and defense matters.
He was a “behind-the-scenes guy with an interest in technology,” said O’Hanlon, “a senior leader in making the Army stronger and more efficient.”
He served on panels charged with trying to counter the effectiveness of improvised explosive devices. He also wrote a book, “Slide Rules and Submarines: American Scientists and Subsurface Warfare in World War II” (1990) and held teaching assignments before retiring in 2003.
Montgomery Cunningham Meigs was born in Annapolis on Jan. 11, 1945, a month after his father, an Army lieutenant colonel and tank commander, was killed in World War II action near Rohrbach-lès-Bitche, France. His stepfather was a Navy officer.
In addition to his West Point degree, Gen. Meigs received a doctorate in history from the University of Wisconsin in 1982. His awards included the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
After his military retirement, Gen Meigs taught at the University of Texas, Georgetown University and Syracuse University and was a military analyst with NBC and MSNBC. From 2010 to 2013, he was president and chief executive of Business Executives for National Security, a nonprofit organization that tries to bring awareness of strategic world problems to senior business leaders.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann Mellenbruch Meigs, and two sons, William Meigs and Matthew Meigs, all of Austin; and three grandchildren.
