Mr. Traoré was a young lieutenant when he led a coup ousting Modibo Keïta, the West African nation’s first president. He and other officers set up the Military Committee for National Liberation, abolished the constitution and established a regime.
Mr. Traoré ruled the country as its military leader until 1979, when he installed himself as civilian president of a one-party state. He was knocked from power in 1991 after days of violent protests killed at least 200 people, following years of economic decline.
His time in power was marked by corruption allegations and suspicious deaths, including that of Modibo Keïta in detention. But Mr. Traoré also acquired a reputation for diplomatic skill while serving as chairman of the Organization of African Unity, a precursor to the African Union, working to mediate conflicts including the Mauritania-Senegal border war and first Liberian civil war.
After the coup, Mr. Traoré was imprisoned and sentenced to death in 1993. Alpha Oumar Konaré, who was president from 1992 to 2002, commuted Mr. Traoré’s sentence to life imprisonment and finally pardoned him in 2002.
Mr. Traoré was born in the western region of Kayes, then part of French Sudan, on Sept. 25, 1936. He served in the French army before Mali gained its independence in 1960.
Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.
In the past five years, Mr. Traoré became a mediator within Mali. Most recently he was visited by Col. Assimi Goïta, who is heading the military junta that seized power Aug. 18.
“These young colonels are children,” Mr. Traoré said, according to the Agence France-Presse. He added, “I tell them the mistakes made and what to avoid and I hope, I hope they understood.”
Read more: