Ms. Darsch began her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under Pat Summitt. Ms. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA tournament.

Ohio State went 28-4 during the 1992-93 season and lost to Texas Tech, 84-82, in the NCAA championship game.

“Nancy was a trailblazer, coach and mentor. I was lucky to have such a caring and kind coach,” former Ohio State star Katie Smith said in a statement. “She loved what she did and the people she shared it with. Always had a smile on her face, a fun comment to make you laugh and a playful punch on the arm. She will be dearly missed.”

After her stay in Columbus, Ms. Darsch went to the WNBA and was the inaugural coach of the New York Liberty in 1997. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals that season, only to lose to the Houston Comets.

Coming off an abysmal first season in which they went 3-27, the Mystics hired Ms. Darsch in 1999. The team improved to 12-20 during her first season as coach, but she resigned midway through the 2000 season, with a 9-11 record.

“We weren’t meeting the goals I set for myself or for the team,” Darsch said in a statement at the time. “This team deserves to be in the playoffs and I wish them well.”

She later served as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Lynx (from 2003 to 2005) and the Seattle Storm (2008 to 2013). She helped the Storm win the WNBA championship in 2010.

“Veteran players really liked her because they respected her wisdom and that’s what she brought to the table,” Agler said. “Basketball wisdom or life wisdom.”

Ms. Darsch also worked as an assistant coach for USA Basketball, helping the women’s team earn its first gold medal in 1984. She returned as an assistant for the 1996 team that won gold in Atlanta.

Ms. Darsch was born in Plymouth and was a 1973 graduate of Springfield College in Massachusetts.

— Associated Press