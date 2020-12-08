Natalie Desselle Reid, a boisterously comic actress who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.” and appeared on the TV series “Eve,” died Dec. 7 at her home in Los Angeles. She was 53.

The cause was colon cancer, said a representative for the actress’s family.

In the film “B.A.P.S.,” Mrs. Reid (then known as Natalie Desselle) and Berry played waitresses at a Georgia diner who decide to fly to Los Angeles for a music video audition. They end up living a luxurious lifestyle as “Black American Princesses” while caring for an elderly Beverly Hills millionaire (played by Martin Landau).

The film was widely panned, but New York Times film critic Janet Maslin singled out Mrs. Reid for “providing lots of comic relief.”

From 2003 to 2006, Mrs. Reid starred as Eve’s friend Janie Egins on the UPN sitcom “Eve.”

Natalie Desselle was born in Alexandria, La., on July 12, 1967. She attended Grambling State University in Louisiana before moving to Los Angeles. She had roles in the comedies “How to Be a Player” (1997) and “Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011).

In 2003, she married Leonard Reid, with whom she had three children. A complete list of survivors could not be immediately confirmed.