The film was widely panned, but New York Times film critic Janet Maslin singled out Mrs. Reid for “providing lots of comic relief.”
From 2003 to 2006, Mrs. Reid starred as Eve’s friend Janie Egins on the UPN sitcom “Eve.”
Natalie Desselle was born in Alexandria, La., on July 12, 1967. She attended Grambling State University in Louisiana before moving to Los Angeles. She had roles in the comedies “How to Be a Player” (1997) and “Madea’s Big Happy Family” (2011).
In 2003, she married Leonard Reid, with whom she had three children. A complete list of survivors could not be immediately confirmed.
Read more Washington Post obituaries