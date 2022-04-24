Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Enoch Kelly Haney, a Native American artist, Seminole Nation chief and Oklahoma state lawmaker, has died at age 81.
In a tweet on Saturday, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said Haney’s “contributions to our state are mighty.”
Haney, who had most recently lived in Norman, grew up in Seminole. His grandfather was the chief of the Seminole Tribe in the 1940s.
A Democrat, Haney was a Methodist minister prior to entering politics in 1978 as co-chair of then-Lt. Gov. George Nigh’s first of four successful campaigns for governor.
Haney served stints in the state House and Senate from 1980-2002 and was chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee from 1994-2002.
He ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2002 and was elected principal chief of the Seminole Nation in 2005. His 17-foot sculpture “The Guardian,” a towering statue of a Native American, was placed atop the state Capitol dome in 2002.
In a 2014 interview with The Oklahoman, Haney said his art was grounded in his heritage.
“My grandfather and father were great storytellers, so I have that ability to tell stories, about native people and their history and so forth. So I guess in one sense I’m still the keeper of the traditions,” Haney said.