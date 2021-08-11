The cause was glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, said his son, Connor Conan.
For the past 50 years, ever since it first went on the air in 1971, NPR has provided daily news, analysis and aural companionship for its legions of devotees. Mr. Conan was a mainstay of NPR programming for most of that half-century, joining the outlet in 1977 as a producer and departing in 2013 after hosting “Talk of the Nation” for 11 years.
He had been smitten by the highbrow tenor of public radio when he was still in high school, as Robert Siegel, the longtime co-host “All Things Considered,” NPR’s flagship evening news program, recalled in an on-air tribute after Mr. Conan’s death.
Regaling his colleagues with the story of his love affair with radio, “Neal didn’t invoke the great broadcast news oracles of our youth,” Siegel remembered. “He was a high school senior, spending a lot of time at the office of his physician father who, Neal recounted, ‘had an FM radio so he could play easy-listening music to drown out the screams of his patients.’ ”
Playing with the dial, Mr. Conan discovered public radio.
“As I was tuning up and down the FM band, I stumbled across this unbelievable conversation where people were telling really bad jokes and were laughing,” Mr. Conan recalled in an interview with the magazine Wavelength. “You heard women’s voices (very unusual in those days). You heard Midwestern and Brooklyn accents, people with passion who cared about what they were doing and wanted to involve me. What I heard was the first public radio fundraiser.”
Mr. Conan signed up to volunteer at the station, and his career was launched.
As an NPR correspondent, he chronicled presidential debates and conventions, U.S. Supreme Court nominations and the Olympics. In 1991, while covering the Gulf War, he was one of about 40 international journalists held captive for nearly a week by the Iraqi Republican Guard.
Mr. Conan spent periods as NPR’s bureau chief in New York and London, foreign editor, news director and executive producer of “All Things Considered.” But he was best known for his tenure at “Talk of the Nation,” which had previously been hosted by Juan Williams.
Mr. Conan debuted in the host’s seat on Sept. 10, 2001. Until that point, he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the show’s usual content consisted of “an author, an academic and phone calls for an hour,” covering a range from topics, from culture to religion to science and public affairs.
When al-Qaeda terrorists attacked New York and Washington the morning of his second day on the job, “the events forced us to reinvent the show,” he remarked. He said he and his colleagues set out to make the program “much quicker, more lively and more agile than it ever was.”
The conversational informality of the call-in format at times belied the amount of preparation that Mr. Conan and his staff put into the program, formulating engaging questions for guests and screening callers who phoned in with questions and comments.
“Talk of the Nation” aired on 407 stations when NPR ended its run in 2013. Mr. Conan moved to Hawaii, where her worked for Hawaii Public Radio and hosted a program called “Truth, Politics & Power.” He also farmed macadamia nuts — a reflection, Siegel observed in his tribute, that reflected his friend’s “predictable unpredictability.”
Neal Joseph Conan III was born Nov. 26, 1949, in Beirut, where his father oversaw the medical school at the American University. His mother was a homemaker.
The family later moved to Saudi Arabia, where Mr. Conan’s father helped open a hospital for Aramco, the official Saudi oil company, and then returned to the United States. They settled in New Jersey and later New York City.
Mr. Conan skipped college to take a job as an engineer at WBAI, the public radio station in New York where he had volunteered, and overcame his nerves to try his hand as an announcer. He later worked with Siegel at another New York station, WRVR, before following him to NPR.
Suffering from what he gamely described as a midlife crisis, Mr. Conan took a sabbatical — and a considerable pay cut — in 2000 to indulge a personal passion and serve as an announcer for the Aberdeen Arsenal, a minor league baseball team in Maryland. He had previously worked as an announcer for another Maryland team, the Bowie Baysox.
The experience provided fodder for his book “Play by Play: Baseball, Radio and Life in the Last Chance League” (2002) and, perhaps unexpectedly, prepared him for the pressures of hosting “Talk of the Nation.”
“Baseball was, oddly, very good training for 9/11,” he told Wavelength. “I learned stamina — a game goes three-and-a-half hours. And there’s no script in baseball.”
Mr. Conan’s marriage to Liane Hansen, a former longtime host of NPR’s “Weekend Edition Sunday,” ended in divorce. In 2019 he married the writer Gretel Ehrlich, his partner since 2010. Besides his wife, of Hawi and Big Timber, Mont., survivors include two children from his first marriage, Connor Conan of Los Angeles and Casey Conan of Philadelphia, and two sisters.
For all the thrills that his reporting career afforded, Mr. Conan reflected that he had felt perhaps his greatest excitement calling the wins and losses of a baseball team.
“Reportorial detachment is good, but it’s nice to finally be for something,” he told the New York Times in 2000. “I want these guys to win, to do well. I got rushes covering wars and political conventions and the impeachment hearings, but this is all by myself, filling three hours on the radio, feeling really alive.”
His dream, he said, was that George Steinbrenner, the owner of the Yankees, might one day turn on the radio, hear Mr. Conan’s play-by-play and bellow, “Who is that guy and why isn’t he at Yankee Stadium?”
Read more Washington Post obituaries