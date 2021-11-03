During his 36 years in Congress, Mr. Smith, a Democrat, was known as a quiet but effective leader. He championed a 1967 federal anti-nepotism bill and spearheaded the approval of federal funding for Iowa dams and reservoirs, which safeguarded cities from flooding, created lakes for recreation and promoted development in places like downtown Des Moines.
“It used to be on weekends you didn’t have a place to go unless you were wealthy enough have a place up in the northern Great Lakes,” he told Iowa Public Radio in 2015. “Most people didn’t have place to go to, especially to be in nature.”
Neal Edward Smith was born on March 23, 1920, in Hedrick, Iowa, in a home owned by his grandparents on land settled by his great-grandfather in 1850. He worked as a farmer before joining the Army Air Forces, and was shot down over the Pacific during World War II. He received military decorations including the Purple Heart and Air Medal.
Mr. Smith later attended the University of Missouri and Syracuse University before graduating from Drake Law School in 1950. He was a lawyer and assistant county attorney before being elected to Congress.
He said he was inspired to enter politics in part by memories of the Depression, when his family was poor but always had food from their farm. “It just seemed like people who were there working in the government were trying to help improve the situation,” he told Iowa Public Radio, “and it made one think that government service was a good thing to do.”
During President Harry S. Truman’s campaign in 1948, Mr. Smith went to the state Democratic headquarters and asked how he could help. He was told to start a young Democrats club at Drake, which he did; five years later, he became national president of the Young Democratic Clubs of America.
Mr. Smith was elected to Congress in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration and remained there until 1995, when Republicans took control of the House during Bill Clinton’s presidency. His loss to Republican Greg Ganske was due in part to redistricting, which transformed his compact Des Moines-centered district into a more conservative area stretching to the state’s western border.
Many central Iowa landmarks bear his name, including the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City, the Neal Smith Federal Building in Des Moines and the Neal and Bea Smith Law Center at Drake.
Mr. Smith married Beatrix Havens in 1946, and she became one of the few female lawyers in Des Moines before joining him in Washington. She died in 2016.
Survivors include two children, Doug Smith and Sharon VanderSchel.