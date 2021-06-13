During the production, Mr. Beatty drew the ire of his critically drubbed co-stars Ashley Judd and Jason Patric for saying they were gorgeous Hollywood stars out of their depth onstage. Judd, he told the Times, was “a sweetie, and yet she doesn’t have a whole lot of tools.” Of Patric, he said, “He’s gotten better all the time, but his is a different journey.” (He later apologized, saying he had been exhausted from performing 11 shows in a week.)