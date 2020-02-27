Mrs. Hoxha — her name was pronounced nedge-ME-yuh HOH-jah — was at her husband’s side as he built Albania into a communist state under his sole dominion, beginning in 1944. By many accounts, she was virtually an equal partner to her husband as they consolidated power, closed off the country to outside influence and exacted harsh retribution on dissidents who questioned their dictatorial authority.

She did not hold official public office, but she was a member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee and, for many years, director of the country’s Institute for Marxist-Leninist Studies, a kind of think tank of communist orthodoxy. Mrs. Hoxha’s manipulative, coldblooded manner led some to call her the Lady Macbeth of Albania.

“She could be very ruthless, even with people she knew very closely,” Elidor Mëhilli, an Albanian-born historian at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, said in an interview. “In public, she seemed so reserved. But behind the scenes, she was very much a power to be reckoned with.”

During her husband’s regime, Mrs. Hoxha often pointed out, Albania’s educational standards and industrial output rose. But he also imposed his tyrannical will on a small country of about 3 million people.

He formed successive alliances with Yugoslavia, the Soviet Union (under Joseph Stalin) and China (under Mao Zedong) before breaking with all of them. With other communist societies becoming too accepting of Western values, in Hoxha’s view, Albania would go its own way.

The government became a cult of personality, with grandiose statues of Hoxha dotting the landscape. Mrs. Hoxha helped edit more than 70 volumes of her husband’s speeches and autobiographical musings.

Travel to and from Albania was sharply restricted, and the country’s telephone system was accessible only from Italy and Greece. Religion was banned in 1967, leading to the demolition of hundreds of churches and mosques. Fearing invasion, Hoxha had more than 150,000 concrete bunkers built throughout the country.

Albania’s secret police rounded up anyone suspected of not giving proper obeisance to the government and its leaders. In one of the more notorious examples, four petroleum engineers refused to drill for oil in a location where there were no oil deposits. They were tortured and sentenced to 25 years in prison for defying government orders.

Citing a study from a Tirana-based institute examining communist-era repression, Mëhilli noted that more than 90,000 Albanian citizens were sent to labor camps or imprisoned for political reasons. At least 6,000 were put to death.

“Within this communist world,” Mëhilli said, “this was a particularly harsh Stalinist regime that did not soften.”

With most Albanians living in dreary poverty, the Hoxha family and other members of the party elite occupied an exclusive compound in Tirana. After the collapse of communism in the early 1990s, Albanians learned that the family villa was equipped with an indoor swimming pool, soundproof bedrooms and tunnels leading to underground bunkers.

Mrs. Hoxha and her husband had a substantial French-language library and multiple televisions on which they reportedly watched video feeds of the interrogation and torture of political prisoners.

Beginning in the 1970s, the chain-smoking Enver Hoxha was in failing health, and his wife assumed a larger, if unacknowledged, role in running the government, including the surveillance of political opponents. When a onetime friend was jailed, Mrs. Hoxha reportedly replied, “Shut your mouth and eat the piece of bread we are giving you.”

After Enver Hoxha’s death in 1985, a handpicked successor took over as president, with Mrs. Hoxha still exerting a powerful influence over the country’s ideological direction.

In 1991, as communism was collapsing across Eastern Europe, the regime finally came to an end. Emboldened citizens held public rallies, pulled statues of Enver Hoxha off their pedestals and dragged them through the streets.

“I have no protection from the mob,” Mrs. Hoxha lamented after she was arrested in 1991. “Sometimes they shout abuse.”

She was convicted of embezzling government funds and sentenced to nine years in prison. When was released in 1997, after five years, she continued to call her husband “an ideal leader.”

“Until the very last day,” Mëhilli said, “she defended her husband and his legacy. She didn’t have any kind of regret at all.”

Nexhmije Xhuglini was born Feb. 8, 1921, to an Albanian family in Bitola in what is now North Macedonia, a country that was once part of Yugoslavia. She and Enver Hoxha, who was almost 13 years her senior, met at a Communist Party meeting in 1941.

They were married in 1945. Survivors include three children and several grandchildren.

In recent years, Albania has adopted capitalism and a multiparty democratic system of government. But, according to Mëhilli, the country is beset by corruption, the departure of hundreds of thousands of citizens and the lingering effects of a brutal regime.

In her final years, Mrs. Hoxha wrote her memoirs and tried to burnish her husband’s image.

“Enver Hoxha was not a dictator,” she told Agence France-Presse in 2008. “What should I be ashamed of? Why ask for a pardon? I do not regret anything and there is nothing I should feel guilty for.”