Nick Cafardo, a Boston Globe reporter who covered the Red Sox and the sport of baseball for more than three decades, died Feb. 21 after collapsing outside the team’s spring training clubhouse in Fort Myers, Fla. He was 62.

The newspaper said the cause of death appeared to be an embolism. The team’s medical staff responded quickly but was unable to revive him.

“For over three decades, Nick was a fixture at Fenway Park and throughout ballparks across the country,” Red Sox said in a statement. “His coverage was as consistent as the game itself.”

Mr. Cafardo joined the Globe in 1989 from the Quincy Patriot Ledger, where he had been on the baseball beat. He continued to cover the Red Sox before switching to the New England Patriots in 2001, in time for the team’s first Super Bowl-winning season.

He returned to baseball and covered the Red Sox and the major leagues for the past 15 years. He wrote a Sunday notes package and an “On Baseball” column that kept New England’s fervent baseball fans in touch with their team and the rest of the major leagues.

Mr. Cafardo was covering the Red Sox spring training when he collapsed on a sidewalk between the ballpark and the batting cages where players were working out to prepare for the defense of their World Series title. The Globe said it was his day off, but Mr. Cafardo’s “love of baseball and commitment to his craft compelled him to report to JetBlue Park.”



Nick Cafardo. (John Ioven/Boston Globe/AP)

“He had a view of the Red Sox and the game on a national scale that is virtually unrivaled,” Globe editor Brian McGrory said in the paper’s obituary. “For those reasons, he was one of our most read writers, constantly attracting followers near and far, his weekly baseball notes column being destination reading for tens of thousands of people.”

Mr. Cafardo wrote a book about the Patriots dynasty, “The Impossible Team: The Worst to First Patriots’ Super Bowl Season.” His other books were “Inside Pitch: Playing and Broadcasting the Game I Love,” with Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine, and “If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Red Sox,” with Red Sox second baseman and broadcaster Jerry Remy, set to be released later this year.

Mr. Cafardo was born May 8, 1956, in Weymouth, Mass. His parents were Italian immigrants, and he did not become proficient in English until he was in school.

He was a graduate of Suffolk University in Boston, and he worked at newspapers in Massachusetts before joining the Globe.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, the former Leanne Wood; two children; and two grandchildren.

— Associated Press