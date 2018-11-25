Actors Gary Busey, Theresa Russell, Tony Curtis and Michael Emil, with director Nicolas Roeg, at a 1985 news conference for their film “Insignificance.” (Michel Lipchitz/AP)

Nicolas Roeg, a director of provocative and otherworldly films who gave British rock stars Mick Jagger and David Bowie enduring screen roles, died Nov. 23. He was 90.

His son, Nicolas Roeg Jr., confirmed his death to Britain’s Press Association but did not provide additional details.

During the 1970s, Mr. Roeg sent Jenny Agutter and his son Luc Roeg on the Australian Outback odyssey “Walkabout”; gave Jagger a big-screen role in the thriller “Performance,” which Mr. Roeg co-directed with Donald Cammell; and plunged Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland into psychological horror in the Venice-set “Don’t Look Now.”

The latter became famous for its realistic depiction of sex. Mr. Roeg said later that rumors the sex had been real were “very flattering” because that meant people felt the film was authentic.

In “The Man Who Fell to Earth” (1976), Mr. Roeg directed Bowie — perfectly cast and sublimely strange — as an alien who crashes on Earth looking for a way to save his own planet.

His later films include the intellectually playful “Insignificance” (1985), in which Albert Einstein matched wits with Marilyn Monroe, and “The Witches” (1990), a Roald Dahl adaptation that starred Anjelica Huston.



Mr. Roeg in 2009. (Eduardo Abad/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

In 1999, the British Film Institute named “Don’t Look Now” and “Performance” as two of the greatest films in Britain’s Top 100 film poll.

Born in London in 1928, Mr. Roeg worked his way into directing after winning acclaim as a cinematographer. He began his career as an editing apprentice in 1947; among his duties was serving tea.

Mr. Roeg worked on major films including “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Fahrenheit 451” before he entered the directing ranks in 1970.

He said he couldn’t understand how someone could become a director without first working in cinematography.

Mr. Roeg didn’t believe in meticulous planning when it came to scripts and shooting schedules, preferring to give himself room to maneuver and improvise as needed. He was fond of saying that God laughed at people who made too many elaborate plans.

“I shoot a lot of stuff,” he said in a 2005 interview at the Hay literary festival in Wales. “I think that’s probably come from not having gone to film school. Things work themselves out. You’ve lost the showmanship thing, the fairground barker, come-see-what’s-inside aspect of filmmaking when you try to plan everything for the audience.”

Mr. Roeg was married three times and had six children.