Mrs. Clarke, who also was a local historian and lecturer, attended segregated schools organized in churches and fraternity halls in Montgomery County in the 1920s. She was, at 16, the valedictorian of the 1934 graduating class of Rockville Colored High School; started in 1927, it was the only high school at that time for Black students in the county and later became known as George Washington Carver High School and Junior College.

She received a first-grade teaching certificate in 1930 from Bowie State College (now University) in Maryland; a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the Hampton (Va.) Institute (now University) in 1942; and a master’s degree in education from Boston University in 1952.

Mrs. Clarke, a granddaughter of enslaved people, got her first teaching assignment in 1937 at the one-room Quince Orchard School in a Black settlement in Darnestown, Md. That also happened to be the same year the Montgomery County school board settled a lawsuit by agreeing to parity in salaries for Black and White teachers.

She used some of her income as a teacher to help pay for her younger brother’s tuition and training to become a Tuskegee airman during World War II, Battle said.

Mrs. Clarke taught at other Black schools until shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Brown v. Board of Education outlawed segregation in public schools. She served on an educators advisory committee to help plan Montgomery County’s integration process and, after the closure of the Black schools, was one of only six Black teachers reassigned to previously all-White schools.

She became the first Black teacher at Hungerford Elementary School in Rockville and spent most of the 1960s as a reading and language arts specialist in the county. “I wasn’t with those White children very long, maybe a week, I forgot they were White,” Mrs. Clarke told the Alexandria Gazette Packet in 2005.

For the most part, the only time race became an issue was with the parents. And even then the initial skepticism about her ability to do her job generally faded away once they got to know her, Mrs. Clarke often recounted in lectures to school groups and community organizations.

Mrs. Clarke was principal of Aspen Hill Elementary School from 1968 until her retirement in 1973.

With Lillian B. Brown, she wrote the book “History of the Black Public Schools of Montgomery County, Maryland 1872-1961,” published in 1978. She also wrote “History of Nineteenth Century Black Churches in Maryland and Washington” (1983) and “Chips Off the Old Block: Genealogy of the Family of David Oscar Copeland” (1999), which chronicled the lives of her ancestors who lived in Montgomery County for seven generations.

Nina Elizabeth Honemond was born in Dickerson, Md., on Nov. 13, 1917. She was the ninth of 11 children born to a farm laborer and a housekeeper.

In retirement, beginning in her late 50s, Mrs. Clarke did modeling work for the Barbizon talent agency. She was a freelance writer for the Washington Afro-American newspaper and the Montgomery County Journal, advised organizations on how to apply for historic landmark designation, and gave tours of the historic Beall-Dawson House in Rockville as a docent with the Montgomery County Historical Society.

She also joined a dance group when she was in her 80s and sang in the chancel choir at Jerusalem-Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Rockville.

Her husband of 48 years, Samuel E. Clarke, died in 1986. In addition to her daughter, of Temple Hills, Md., survivors include two grandchildren and a great-grandson.

She received a Montgomery County award for achievement in heritage education.

“That first year of integration, some of the White parents didn’t want their children in our room, because they thought we weren’t good enough teachers,” Mrs. Clarke told the Gazette Packet. “They found out that we were. We were just as highly educated, we were more experienced than many of the other teachers, and we had so much compassion for children because when we were in segregated schools for some real poor children, we had to be surrogate parents.”

From that point on, she said, “I never had any trouble with the parents. . . . At Christmastime, I was loaded with gifts.”