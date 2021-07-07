Mr. Bernstein was something of a Renaissance man, a student of literature and art who took night classes at George Washington University, collected antique American furniture and restored the Lindens, an 18th-century Kalorama mansion that he and his wife lived in for more than two decades. He taught himself to ski and sail in his 20s; began raising Hereford cattle on an 800-acre farm in his 40s; and learned to trap lobsters in his 50s, buying books on crustacean behavior before going out on the water near Cape Cod.