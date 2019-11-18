Buppha Devi was the daughter of Sihanouk’s first wife, the late Phat Kanthol, to whom he was briefly married. She learned dance as a child and became lead dancer in the royal troupe by 16. In that capacity, she played a major role in her father’s cultural diplomacy, especially in presenting shows for visiting foreign leaders, including France’s Charles de Gaulle and Indonesia’s Sukarno.

She was particularly well known for her performance and production of the Apsara dance, inspired by the female spirits depicted in stone carvings on the walls at Cambodia’s legendary Angkor Wat.

Known in her youth for being headstrong, Buppha Devi was the subject of much gossip about her colorful romantic life, which sometimes put her at odds with her father. She was married four times, once to the son of an Italian diplomat and the other times to Cambodians of royal blood, and had five children.

Buppha Devi was born Jan. 8, 1943. She escaped from Cambodia before the 1975 Khmer Rouge takeover, returning to the country in 1991 with Sihanouk. At least five of her 12 siblings are believed to have been killed by the Khmer Rouge, and only about 10 percent of the royal dance troupe survived the brutal 1975-1979 rule of the communist group.

Buppha Devi served as culture minister from 1999to 2004, and as recently as 2018 was directing classical dance troupes on performances abroad, though she was no longer performing publicly.

