Notable deaths in 2019: Ginger Baker, Cokie Roberts, Toni Morrison and others we have lost this year

Here’s a look at some amazing space images from 2019
Skip Ad
×
Caption
Remembering those who have died in 2019.
John Conyers Jr.John Conyers Jr., who became the longest-serving African American in Congress, co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus and helped create a national holiday in the name of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. but whose career rapidly crumbled at 88 when he resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, died Oct. 27 at his home in Detroit. He was 90. Read the obituaryAndrew Harnik/For The Washington Post
The House impeachment probe of President Trump continues, Brexit is delayed in the United Kingdom, the Kincade Fire tears through a Sonoma County, Calif., community, the late representative Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) is remembered in Washington, U.S. military withdraws from northern Syria. Here’s a look at 14 of the best photos from the week, selected by photo editors at The Washington Post.