Patricia Szervo, federal lawyer

Patricia Szervo, 91, a government lawyer who served for 30 years in legal units of the Army, the Office of Management and Budget, the General Services Administration and the Navy, where she was deputy general counsel for litigation, died Oct. 26 at her home in McLean, Va. The cause was head injuries suffered in an accidental fall, said a daughter, Tiffany Rae.

Mrs. Szervo was born in Philadelphia and had lived in the Washington area since 1960. In 1990 she retired from OMB. She was a volunteer and past chairwoman of SourceAmerica, which provides job training for people with disabilities.

Alexandros Powers, neurosurgeon

Alexandros Powers, 60, a neurosurgeon who taught and served on the staff of Georgetown University Medical Center and also practiced privately with Washington Brain and Spine Institute, died Oct. 22 at a hospital in Bethesda, Md. The cause was pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Peri De Orio.

Dr. Powers, a Bethesda resident, was born in Pittsburgh. He settled in the Washington area in 1983 and practiced neurosurgery at several area hospitals. From 1992 to 2012, he was with the Brain and Spine Institute.

Thomas McCaskill, physicist

Thomas McCaskill, 81, a research physicist at the Naval Research Laboratory who played a role in the designer of the Global Positioning System, died Nov. 1 at a health center in Monroe, N.C.

Mr. McCaskill was born in Carthage, N.C. He worked at the Naval Research Laboratory from 1960 to 2002. According to a publication of the Philosophical Society of Washington, he made “key contributions to the design of GPS, including the instantaneous positioning problem [and] determination of the optimal inclination for the GPS constellation.”

His work and that of other people helped lead to a global navigation satellite system that provides location and time information to GPS receivers able to connect with GPS satellites. Mr. McCaskill was a former baseball coach in Fort Washington, Md., where he lived from 1960 to 2015. He then moved to Unionville, N.C.

