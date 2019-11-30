Obituaries of residents from the District, Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Elizabeth Tso,physician, teacher

Elizabeth Tso, 66, a physician who was one of the founders of the University of Maryland Medical Center’s department of emergency medicine, died Nov. 9 at a hospital in Washington. The cause was cancer and complications from a stroke, said a brother, Paul Tso.

Dr. Tso, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Riverdale, Md. From 1983 until she retired in 2014, she practiced medicine and taught at the U-Md. Medical Center in Baltimore.

Richard Craig, Army colonel

Richard Craig, 92, a retired Army colonel and veteran of the wars in Korea and Vietnam, died Nov. 8 at a residential community at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Lucy Ann Dure.

Col. Craig was born in Warrensburg, Mo. He served 30 years in the Army, retiring in 1979 as deputy commander of the joint air defense region of the eastern United States. In retirement, he taught math, chemistry and physics at Catholic schools in Northern Virginia.

— From staff reports