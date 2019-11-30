Dr. Tso, a resident of Silver Spring, Md., was born in Riverdale, Md. From 1983 until she retired in 2014, she practiced medicine and taught at the U-Md. Medical Center in Baltimore.

Richard Craig, Army colonel

Richard Craig, 92, a retired Army colonel and veteran of the wars in Korea and Vietnam, died Nov. 8 at a residential community at Fort Belvoir, Va. The cause was a stroke, said a daughter, Lucy Ann Dure.

Col. Craig was born in Warrensburg, Mo. He served 30 years in the Army, retiring in 1979 as deputy commander of the joint air defense region of the eastern United States. In retirement, he taught math, chemistry and physics at Catholic schools in Northern Virginia.

— From staff reports

