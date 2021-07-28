An armored vehicle rumbled up to the barracks and pointed its machine-gun at the building before Maj. Fernando Salgueiro Maia got out, walked up to the defending soldiers and demanded their surrender along with Caetano. It emerged later that the young major had a grenade in his pocket, ready to die for the revolution. A brigadier general in front of the barracks shouted: “Shoot that man!” No one fired, the brigadier general realized his men were not with him, and he and Caetano surrendered.