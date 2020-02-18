Brian Rothenberg, UAW’s director of public relations, confirmed the death but did not cite a cause.

Mr. Bieber spent his entire career as an autoworker or in the service of autoworkers. His formal education ended at high school, and before he turned 20 he went to work at McInerney Spring and Wire, an auto parts company in Grand Rapids that also employed his father.

“It was a hard job,” Mr. Bieber told The Washington Post years later, describing the labor necessary to shape miles of wire into the seat structures of Cadillacs and Hudsons. “After the first hour in there, I felt like just leaving.”

Inspired in part by his father, who had helped found the local UAW chapter, Mr. Bieber stayed. He became shop steward and was in his late 20s when he was elected president of the local union, later rising through the UAW’s regional and then national ranks.

With his election as president of the national organization, Mr. Bieber became the first UAW chief who had not been a close associate of Walter Reuther, the charismatic labor leader who took office in 1946 and grew the UAW into one of the most powerful unions in the United States before his death in a plane crash in 1970.

Mr. Bieber was described as a compromise candidate, elected to help the union navigate an economic landscape where recession and foreign competition — especially from Japan — had brought job losses, concessions by unions at the bargaining table and insecurity about the future.

He had “integrity and can be trusted,” a member of the UAW executive board told the Detroit News shortly before Mr. Bieber took office. “There aren’t any Walter Reuthers out there these days,” the official observed. “So, what’s wrong with a guy you can trust?”

Nelson Lichtenstein, a professor of history and director of the Center for the Study of Work, Labor and Democracy at the University of California at Santa Barbara, said in an interview that Mr. Bieber’s tenure coincided with a time of “historic transformation” for the auto industry and with “the greatest challenge of the union since its formation in the ’30s.”

The Detroit Free Press credited Mr. Bieber, amid “a decade that was a nightmare for union leaders nationwide,” with winning “pay and benefits that [made] Big Three autoworkers the envy of America’s blue-collar workers.” But overall membership sank from 1.1 million when he was elected to 800,000 when he stepped down. (UAW regulations do not allow a president to seek reelection after turning 65.)

On his death, the UAW credited Mr. Bieber with “diversifying the UAW by inviting new members from areas outside of industrial sectors, including public and private employers.” But to the bitter disappointment of union advocates, foreign auto factories in the United States remained unorganized, and workers had limited long-term security.

As automobile companies increasingly turned to automation to cut costs, Mr. Bieber agreed to certain forms of cooperation with management, a philosophy known as “jointness.” Like his predecessor as UAW president, Douglas Fraser, Mr. Bieber served for a period on Chrysler’s board of directors.

That approach placed him at odds with labor leaders including Victor Reuther, a brother of Walter Reuther, who favored the traditional approach that assumed a more adversarial view of management. But Mr. Bieber remained insistent that the new exigencies required, at least at the time, a new response.

“We will not retreat from doing what’s right for people, whether it’s through some joint process or through militant action,” Mr. Bieber declared. “And we will not be deterred by those whose political convenience is served by questioning our integrity.”

Owen Frederick Bieber was born in North Dorr, Mich., on Dec. 28, 1929. When an auto parts worker was fired after a flat tire made him late for work, Mr. Bieber’s father began driving his son to school long before lessons began to arrive an hour early at work.

“[My father] left an hour early so he could fix his tire and still get to work on time,” Mr. Bieber told the Kalamazoo Gazette.

Mr. Bieber spent important portions of his career at the negotiating table, including with General Motors when he was a UAW vice president. He hammered out what has been described as the first giveback contract with the company, a harbinger, perhaps, of the difficult calculations he would confront as president.

He fought for workers’ rights not only in the United States but also in Poland, where the UAW sought to support the Solidarity movement when the country was under communist rule, and in South Africa, where he traveled to demand the release of jailed union activists during the apartheid regime.

Both Nelson Mandela, who became South Africa’s first black president after spending 27 years in prison, and Desmond Tutu, the Anglican archbishop who helped lead the anti-apartheid campaign, personally thanked Mr. Bieber for his efforts, according to the UAW.

Mr. Bieber’s survivors include his wife of 69 years, the former Shirley Van Woerkom; five children, Ken Bieber, Linda Schumacher, Mike Bieber, Ron Bieber (who is president of the Michigan AFL-CIO) and Joan Van Ham; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

“To be frank, I think those who say that workers don’t want change in the workplace, who insist that the old ways were always the best ways, are insulting the intelligence of UAW members,” Mr. Bieber said at a UAW gathering in 1989, reflecting on the challenges of the new environment for autoworkers. “There will always be a basic conflict between the interest of workers and the interest of employers. . . . But there needs to be something better than only conflict and only raw antagonism.”