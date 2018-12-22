Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrat party, died Dec. 22 He was 77.

The party announced his death. He revealed in November that he was being treated for bladder cancer.

Popular and articulate, Mr. Ashdown was for decades a prominent figure in Britain and continental Europe. He was known for his intellect, outspoken nature and wit.

He received a knighthood and was made a member of the House of Lords, but he was the sort of person almost everyone called Paddy.

A former Royal Marine commando who helped build the Liberal Democrats into a force to be dealt with in Parliament, Mr. Ashdown raised the party’s profile considerably by helping it amass a total of 46 seats in 1997, its best result in more than seven decades.

He ran the party with military-style discipline, yet was always warm on a one-to-one basis. He made time for just about everyone who sought him out.



Paddy Ashdown in 1997. (DAVID GILES/AP)

“He was famous for his politics, but his talents extended well beyond that arena,” current party leader Vince Cable said. “He was an accomplished author and had spent many years serving the country before he got near the House of Commons.”

Mr. Ashdown’s influence went beyond Britain. He served as high representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2002 and had been a forceful advocate for international intervention during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia.

“In Government, Paddy Ashdown was my opponent,” former British prime minister John Major said. “In life, he was a much-valued friend.”

Mr. Ashdown’s political fortunes were damaged in the 1990s by news stories about a five-month affair with his secretary — one tabloid memorably dubbed him “Paddy Pantsdown” — but his marriage and career survived.

He was born Jeremy John Durham Ashdown in New Delhi on Feb. 27, 1941, but preferred to use his schoolboy nickname Paddy.

His father was an army colonel, and the family moved to Northern Ireland, where Mr. Ashdown spent most of his youth.

He joined the Royal Marines in his teens and served in the Special Boat Service.

Survivors include his wife of more than 50 years, the former Jane Courtenay; two children; and three grandchildren.