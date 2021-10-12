“Without someone like Paddy Moloney, where would traditional music be? Traditional music was in danger of dying out, and now it’s never been healthier,” Liam O’Connor said. He noted that Mr. Moloney was an innovative arranger, incorporating harmonies in a musical tradition that was far better known for its melodies, and said Mr. Moloney sometimes drew on 18th-century manuscripts to re-create songs that had not been played for 100 years or more.