Courtney Rukan, the multiplatform editing chief, recalled that Ms. Feigenbaum remained committed to local news, considering it the “bedrock of journalism.”
“Pam would work to make even the smallest things reader-friendly, such as the weekly ‘Animal Watch’ compilations that ran on Sundays,” Rukan recalled. “Animal Watch was little more than a space filler, but Pam treated it with respect, always trying to find the right headline for that small piece.”
Her headline arsenal ranged from the punny to the drolly dramatic: “Squirrel was acting nuts in Ashburn”; “Squirrel escapes peril in laundry.”
Rukan added that Ms. Feigenbaum volunteered from assignments that others shunned, including local election agate — journalism jargon for news listings, sports scores or election returns presented in smaller type.
“The local election agate — with ballots right down to the board of education — is always rife with errors because of the way it’s reported to The Post — that is, not well,” Rukan said. “But Pam would cross-check names, party affiliations and districts, and the agate always was perfect. She was determined that every last piece of type be perfect because everything meant something to some reader somewhere.”
Pamela Gayle Feigenbaum was born in Hartford on Sept. 20, 1962, and grew up in West Hartford. Her father was a Postal Service safety and personnel officer, and her mother was active in synagogue and community groups.
She was editor in chief of her high school newspaper and received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1984. She then spent two years as a copy editor in Miami Beach for Knight-Ridder’s short-lived Viewtron computer-based news service.
From 1986 to 1994, she was a news layout editor based in White Plains, N.Y., for Gannett Suburban Newspapers, followed by copy editing jobs at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal and the Chicago Sun-Times.
After leaving The Post, she moved to Chesterfield from Fairfax Country, Va., and volunteered at the kindergarten and first-grade classroom at the H.F. Epstein Hebrew Academy, an Orthodox Jewish Day School in St. Louis.
In addition to her sister, of Glastonbury, Conn., survivors include another sister, Susan Feigenbaum of Chesterfield.
