His recovery was slow, and it was soundtracked by his old records, which his father played for him while Mr. Martino recuperated in the family home. “I would lie in my bed upstairs and hear them seep through the walls and the floor, a reminder of something that I had no idea that I was supposed to be anymore, or that I ever was,” he recalled in an autobiography, “Here and Now!” (2011), co-written with Bill Milkowski.