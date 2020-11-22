In 2014, Mr. Quinn saw the ice bucket challenge on the social media feed of professional golfer Chris Kennedy, who first dared his wife’s cousin Jeanette Senerchia to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over her head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation to charity. Senerchia’s husband had ALS.

Mr. Quinn and co-founder Pete Frates, along with their teams of supporters, helped popularize the challenge. The ALS Association said that Mr. Quinn “knew it was the key to raising ALS awareness,” calling it “the greatest social media campaign in history.” Frates, a former Boston College baseball player, died last year at age 34.

When the two picked it up, the phenomenon exploded. Thousands of people participated in the viral trend, including celebrities, sports stars and politicians — even Donald Trump before the 2016 presidential election and cartoon character Homer Simpson. Online videos were viewed millions of times.

“It dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expanded care for people living with ALS, and significant investment from the government in ALS research,” the organization’s statement said.

There is no known cure to ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that leads to paralysis due to the death of motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain.

The ALS Association added that Mr. Quinn continued to raise awareness and funds after popularizing the challenge. In 2015, the association honored him as one of the year’s “ALS Heroes” — an award given to people living with the disease who have had a significant positive impact on the fight against it.

On the fifth anniversary of the challenge, Mr. Quinn addressed a crowd in Boston.

“Nobody knew the Ice Bucket Challenge would become a worldwide phenomenon, but we united as one because that is what it takes to change a disease like ALS,” he said. “There are warriors all over the world unwilling to accept it as a death sentence. … We will never stop fighting together. I will not leave this Earth until I know the next person diagnosed with ALS has a real plan to live with this disease, not just die from it.”