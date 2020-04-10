Undersized at 5-foot-8, he nevertheless was a productive playmaking defenseman, recording at least 30 assists in each of his first seven seasons with the team. He scored a career high of 10 goals in the 1972-1973 season, his last with the team.
He was a second-team all-star in 1966, 1971 and 1972 and was part of a team that included such standout players as Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita. Mr. Stapleton served as team captain during the 1969-1970 season, then helped propel the Hawks to the Stanley Cup finals in 1971 and 1973, losing both times to the Montreal Canadiens.
In the 1973-1974 season, Mr. Stapleton joined the Chicago Cougars of the WHA as player-coach. He was named the league’s top defenseman that year and helped the Cougars to a playoff berth. The Cougars lost to Gordie Howe’s Houston Aeros in the finals.
In his two seasons with the Cougars, Mr. Stapleton compiled a 68-82-6 coaching record and scored 10 goals with 82 assists. He then played two seasons for the WHA’s Indianapolis Racers before concluding his playing career in 1977-1978 with the WHA’s Cincinnati Stingers.
In 1978-1979, Mr. Stapleton coached Indianapolis to a 5-18-2 mark before the team folded midseason. The team included future NHL greats Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier.
Patrick James Stapleton was born June 4, 1940, in Sarnia, Ontario. He made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 1961 and was nicknamed Whitey for his blond hair.
In 1972, he was a member of a Canadian team that won a series of games over the Soviet Union. He was often said to have saved the puck from the winning goal, scored by Paul Henderson, but remained coy about its whereabouts.
“They say I have it. We’ll keep that one going for a while,” Stapleton told the Toronto Sun in 2012.
Mr. Stapleton played 635 NHL games, totaling 43 goals and 294 assists. He had 27 goals and 212 assists in 372 WHA games. He was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
Read more Washington Post obituaries