Pat Swindall, left, with his wife, Kim, in 1989 after he was sentenced to one year in prison for lying to a federal grand jury about a loan he negotiated with an undercover agent posing as a drug-money launderer, in Atlanta. (John Bazemore/AP)

Pat Swindall, a Georgia Republican whose two-term congressional career was derailed by a perjury conviction in 1989, died July 11 at 67.

Mr. Swindall’s former campaign manager and chief of staff, Robb Austin, confirmed the death but did not provide further information.

Mr Swindall was a lawyer in Atlanta before winning a congressional election in 1984 to represent the city’s eastern suburbs. He was convicted in 1989 of lying to a federal grand jury about a loan for construction on his luxury Stone Mountain home he negotiated with an undercover agent posing as a drug-money launderer. He was sentenced to a year in prison and served 8 1/2 months. He also lost his seat in 1988 to former “Dukes of Hazzard” actor Ben Jones, a Democrat.

Patrick Lynn Swindall was born in Gadsden, Ala., on Oct. 18, 1950. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1972 and its law school in 1975.

After his political career ended, Mr. Swindall owned the Greenbriar Discount Mall, an indoor flea market in the Atlanta area.

He married the former Kimberly Schiesser, who became his partner in the mall, but a complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

1 of 11 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths so far this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Bob Daugherty Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.