She later studied at San Jose State College, now a university, where she became pregnant for the first time. She got an abortion in Mexico and vowed never again to leave the country for medical care. When she became pregnant two more times, she performed two self-induced abortions; one required follow-up treatment in the hospital, where she was questioned by police in 1959, according to the Los Angeles Free Press. Asked whether she had given herself an abortion, she replied: “Sure I did. Want me to demonstrate how in court?”