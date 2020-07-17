Mr. Ellis, who said he aimed to reach regular churchgoers as well as those in need of “spiritual transfusion during the week,” was 77 when he died July 16 at hospital in Annapolis. His daughter Adina Ellis Cato said the cause was complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Mr. Ellis was a cornerstone of Howard University’s WHUR, one of the nation’s few university-owned commercial radio stations. He joined as a student volunteer shortly after its founding in 1971 and became the station’s production director in 1986.

While still working in production five days a week, Mr. Ellis became the anchor of what was then known as “Sunday Morning Gospel,” coming into the studio on Sundays for his 6 a.m. broadcasts. Launched in 1979, the program made him one of the most prominent figures in Washington’s gospel scene, alongside broadcasters like Lucille Banks Robinson Miller of WYCB-AM, Cal Hackett of WUST-AM and fellow WHUR host Jacquie Gales Webb.

“ Keep it simple’ is my motto,” Mr. Ellis told The Washington Post in 1983. “I lay the foundation and you take it from there, whether you’re Pentecostal, Protestant, Catholic or something else.”

Mr. Ellis played a wide range of gospel artists, including Yolanda Adams, James Cleveland, Al Green, Richard Smallwood, Vickie Winans and the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, sometimes slipping in a pop song like Michael Jackson’s version of “Gone Too Soon.”

But “Gospel Spirit” was not just a sanctuary for gospel, a Christian music style rooted in African American spirituals, call-and-response chants and plantation songs. It also served as a community bulletin board where announcements from churches and nonprofit organizations were broadcast by Mr. Ellis at no cost.

In his soothing baritone, he relayed information about birthdays, anniversaries, conferences and fundraisers, including his own efforts to clothe and feed thousands of Washingtonians, care for cancer patients and support victims of domestic violence.

At times, he also shared more personal stories of faith.

“I’ve come to understand that, like it or not, the Sunday gospel program affects many people,” he told Washingtonian magazine in 1996. “Sometimes people tell me they had walked away from religion, left the church, but came back inspired by some song I played or by something I said. Or they might have heard the experience of another person that I related over the air. They found God again, and again became active in church.

“When in distress, folks confide in me.”

Patrick Connery Ellis was born May 30, 1943, in Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, in a building that was later occupied by WHUR. His father was a government labor relations specialist, his mother a teacher, and he grew up in the Episcopal Church, where gospel was “unheard of.”

“It was considered lower-class because it incited people to ‘testify’ and shout,” Mr. Ellis told Washingtonian. But in the summer he’d pass a storefront church on the way to buy Popsicles, where he recalled hearing “drums and tambourines and people singing and shouting.”

“This wasn’t church as I knew it,” he said, though he came to love the music, especially after relatives took him to see Shirley Caesar and the Caravans at Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Mr. Ellis attended Washington public schools before being sent to the private Westminster School in Simsbury, Conn. Returning to the District after graduation, he studied communications at Howard, a historically black university, where WHUR soon began broadcasting with the slogan “360 Degrees: The Black Experience in Sound.”

He became a full-time staff producer in 1975 and, after taking a few years off from school, received a bachelor’s degree in 1977. Two years later, program director Jesse Fax encouraged him to become the station’s new gospel DJ.

Mr. Ellis spent 30 days preparing for the job, visiting church record stores and bookstores and eavesdropping on conversations about gospel music. He said he was so nervous going on the air that he imagined himself speaking to his friends in a comfortable, spacious living room.

“The microphone became, in my mind, this set of French doors,” he told The Post in 1989, “and when I opened my mouth and started communicating, it was like I just stepped into the room and said, ‘We’re going to play some music and I’m going to tell you about various church activities.’ ”

Inspired by WMAL’s genial morning-show duo of Frank Harden and Jackson Weaver, he honed a conversational and even folksy broadcasting style. “When he’s on the air, it sounds like he could be the guy next door,” WHUR DJ and program director Bobby Bennett once told The Post.

Within a decade, Mr. Ellis’s show was drawing roughly 64,000 listeners at any given time, including members of the District’s political elite. A 10th anniversary celebration for the program was attended by Washington Mayor Marion Barry, D.C. congressional delegate Walter Fauntroy and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, with performances from gospel acts including the Barrett Sisters and BeBe and CeCe Winans.

His marriages to Maxine Lindsey, Marcia Brown and Clara Patterson ended in divorce. In 1999, he married Angela Green. In addition to his wife, of Churchton, Md., survivors include a daughter from his first marriage, Susan Cooper of Landover, Md.; a daughter from his second marriage, Adina Ellis Cato of Washington; and three grandchildren.

Mr. Ellis once said that he never felt comfortable shouting in church like the congregants he passed by as a boy. But he had been moved to tears by gospel songs, including a revival medley by Luther Barnes and “Take Away” by Adams.

“While talking to God, she asks God to take away anything that displeases Him in her, because she wants to be everything God wants her to be,” he told Washingtonian. “The lyrics are very simple, but to me very profound.”