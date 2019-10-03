Family friend Jerry Freisleben Mayerson died of natural causes.

Although arguably best known for the Hearst case, Mayerson prosecuted and later judged hundreds of cases during a career spanning more than 60 years.

The World War II Army Air Corps veteran joined the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in 1952 after passing the California bar exam.

He was appointed a Los Angeles County judge in 1981 and didn’t fully retire until 2015.

