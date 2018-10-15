They were teenage computer geeks, bespectacled kids from Seattle who taught themselves programming from a Teletype terminal, learned the basics of business from Fortune magazine and dreamed of “a computer in every home and on every desk.”

Paul Allen was the self-described “idea man,” the shy son of librarians. Bill Gates was the business-oriented partner who brought the ideas to life. And in 1975, when Mr. Allen was 22 and Gates was 19, the friends formed a company that became known as Microsoft, and unleashed a personal-computer revolution that made both men fabulously wealthy.

Mr. Allen left the company after only eight years, amid a bout with Hodgkin’s disease and a deteriorating friendship with Gates. But he remained a powerful force in technology and philanthropy for decades, investing his billions in an eclectic array of businesses and charitable efforts while acquiring sports teams, discovering World War II shipwrecks, and backing aerospace ventures that drew on his childhood fascination with ad­ven­ture stories and science fiction.

He was 65 when he died Oct. 15 in Seattle. The cause was complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a statement from his family. Mr. Allen had battled the disease in 2009 and announced earlier this month that his lymphoma had returned.

When Mr. Allen and Gates founded Microsoft, computers were bulky and expensive. Microprocessors had been invented just a few years earlier, and most monitors showed nothing but green or white characters on a black screen.

Technology companies were primarily interested in hardware — developing computers that were faster, stronger and smaller than anything that came before. But Mr. Allen and Gates, before most of their peers, realized that the programs a computer ran were just as consequential as the chips and wiring inside the machine. By the late 1990s, Microsoft operating systems would run on nearly 90 percent of personal computers in the United States.



Mr. Allen and his Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, in 2003. (Anthony Bolante/Reuters)

Mr. Allen had left the company by the time Microsoft unveiled its Windows operating system and before it released ubiquitous programs such as the text-editing software Microsoft Word. But he helped oversee the development of groundbreaking products like the early operating system MS-DOS, which launched Microsoft to national prominence through a partnership with IBM, and took credit for devising the two-button mouse and his company’s very name, short for microprocessors and software.

Microsoft’s success earned him and Gates tens of billions of dollars, and by 1992 a Wall Street research firm estimated that at least 2,200 Microsoft employees — nearly one-fifth of the company’s workforce — had become millionaires. The company’s co-founders, business journalist Brent Schlender wrote in Fortune magazine three years later, had created “more wealth than any business partners in the history of capitalism.”

Gates, who served as the company’s chief executive until 2000, has a fortune of some $90 billion, second only to Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeffrey P. Bezos. Mr. Allen, who retained a sizable stake in Microsoft after leaving the company, was personally worth $21.7 billion, Forbes reported in March.

Both men insisted that they worked together on nearly every project in the company’s early years, to the point that it was all but impossible to distinguish authorship. But at various times, each man has positioned himself as the company’s driving force.

“Our great string of successes had married my vision to his unmatched aptitude for business,” Mr. Allen wrote in a 2011 memoir, “Idea Man.”

