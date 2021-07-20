“Paul was there organizing humanitarian relief before most NGOs arrived and about a week before the US military,” Lemery wrote in a tribute posted on the website of the Wilderness Medical Society. “It’s an overused word, but he was truly heroic, and his actions embodied the highest attributes of medical-care providers at their very best. It was only years later that I understood how this experience took a significant toll on his psyche. I think he left part of his soul in that hospital courtyard in Port-au-Prince, but I know he never regretted a second of the time that he was there.”