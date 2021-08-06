“It felt like a car was on top of me,” he said in a video interview released by S&S Records in 2014. The bullet clipped his spine, leaving him partially paralyzed. He used a wheelchair and later had both legs amputated — he lost his right after a car accident in 2010 — while continuing to make music. Were it not for the shooting, he recalled, he would have followed his father and uncles into the Army after graduating from high school.