Mr. Mitchell told Detroit radio station WJR-AM in June that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer and survived a high-risk surgery to remove a mass and a blood clot near his heart. He said he would be starting immunotherapy against cancer.
A retired vocational school company executive, Mr. Mitchell spent millions of his fortune to win election in 2016. He served two terms representing Michigan’s 10th District, which covers a region known as the Thumb, and announced in 2019 that he would not run for reelection the next year.
“It appears to me that rhetoric overwhelms policy,” he said at the time, declaring that he had grown frustrated by his time in Washington, “and politics consumes much of the oxygen in this city.”
In December, he left the GOP and became an independent following Trump’s false claim that the presidential election was stolen through massive voter fraud. “It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote,” he said at the time.
Mr. Mitchell was the second Republican from Michigan to quit the party, following the departure of Rep. Justin Amash, who supported impeaching Trump, a year earlier. Mr. Mitchell voted against impeaching the president and said he voted for Trump’s reelection.
Paul Mitchell III was born in Boston on Nov. 14, 1956. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1978, served on the city council in St. Clair, Mich., and unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination in Michigan’s 4th District in 2014. He moved to Dryden Township, 40 miles north of Detroit, to run for the 10th District two years later.
“Congressman Paul Mitchell served Michiganders with integrity, bringing Midwest grit to our nation’s capital to champion issues important to our state and its people,” state Republican Party chairman Ron Weiser said Monday. “Always strong in his convictions, his leadership served this state well.”
Survivors include his wife, Sherry; six children; and six grandchildren.