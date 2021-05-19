For his part, Mr. Mooney said the concept was inspired by a patronizing exchange he had with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who questioned his comedy credentials at length before allowing him to work on the show. “Easiest sketch I ever write,” he recalled in a 2007 memoir, “Black Is the New White.” “All I do is bring out what is going on beneath the surface of that interview with Lorne and the NBC execs in the jai alai greenroom.”