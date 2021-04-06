A familiar face to British television viewers and theatergoers, Mr. Ritter played Martin Goodman, the eccentric father of a London Jewish family, in the acerbic but warm sitcom “Friday Night Dinner,” which premiered on Channel 4 in 2011.
He also played a devious political operative in the James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” (2008); the wizard Eldred Worple in “Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince” (2009); and ill-fated nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” (2019).
Mr. Ritter was a frequent cast member in productions at Britain’s National Theatre, including the Arthur Miller tragedy “All My Sons” and adaptations of the novels “Coram Boy” and “The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time.”
He also appeared in London productions of Yasmina Reza’s “Art,” at the Old Vic, and as Prime Minister John Major in the royal drama “The Audience,” performing on a West End stage opposite Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II.
In 2009, he made his sole appearance on Broadway, in Alan Ayckbourn’s comic trilogy “The Norman Conquest.” The production received seven Tony nominations, including best featured actor for Mr. Ritter, and won one, for best revival of a play.
Reviewing “The Hollow Crown: Henry V” (2012), a Shakespeare adaptation on BBC Two, the Telegraph singled out Mr. Ritter’s performance as the swaggering soldier Pistol, calling him “an actor who is surely destined for greatness very soon.”
Survivors include his wife, Polly, and two sons, Frank and Noah Ritter.
